No, you aren't going crazy. The same song has been repeating on a Norfolk radio station for days.

It's "Vivrant Thing" by Q-Tip, which was released in 1999 and even won a Grammy for the Best Rap Solo Performance that same year.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate wacky story that aired on May 19, 2022.

Whether it's been your morning, afternoon or evening commute, if you've tuned into the radio station 100.5 WVHT in Norfolk over the weekend, you may have noticed something peculiar.

That's right: the same song has been on a continuous loop, with only the occasional break-in reminding you that you are tuned in to the same channel.

It's "Vivrant Thing" by Q-Tip, which was released in 1999 and even won a Grammy for the Best Rap Solo Performance that same year.

Since then, the hit has been revamped by remixes with other major stars like Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes.

You aren't going crazy. But, if it's caught your attention, then they've achieved their goal.

An article from RadioInsight, a news publication that covers all things about what's going on over the air, explains that it's part of a marketing stunt to signal the beginning of new branding: the station name is changing from "Hot 100" to "100.5 The Vibe."

This is a marketing move designed to cover the station's transition and gather an audience for its new identity. It's allegedly set to end at some point on June 20.

RadioInsight says that this marks the end of a 13-year reign of the "Hot 100.5" title.