WASHINGTON — The Boy Who Lived, more commonly known to muggles as Harry Potter, turned 39 on Wednesday, July 31.

The fictional boy wizard with his round-framed glasses and lightning bolt scar cast a spell on hearts all over the world when author JK Rowling brought him to life in 1997.

Once the last book in the seven-book series was released in 2007, fans were still able to jump on their broomsticks and fly to Hogwarts while Harry Potter continued to be brought to life on the big screen until 2011.

Now, eight years later, wizards and muggles alike still find ways to celebrate the boy in cupboard under the stairs who grew up to be a fantastic wizard.

Muggles, wizards, squibs and any fantastical creatures can celebrate Harry Potter's birthday this year with these wiz-tastic events:

If these events aren't your cup of Butterbeer, a classic way to pay tribute to the Boy Who Lived is to grab your wand and cozy up for a Harry Potter movie marathon.