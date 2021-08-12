Free Comic Book Day 2021: List of participating stores in the DMV

Participating shops across the country give away select comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops.

WASHINGTON — Typically hosted on the first Saturday of May, Free Comic Book Day returns this year on Aug. 14 after the annual tradition was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Free Comic Book Day website, thousands of shops around the world have given away millions of free comics to interested readers since 2002. Participating shops across the country give away select comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops.

Not all comic books are eligible for the celebration. The available comics are selected by a panel comprised of industry retailers, publishers, suppliers and Diamond Comic Distributors.

All you must do to celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2021 is just visit a participating location. In addition to free comic books, many locations also invite comic artists and writers.

Not every comic book store participates in the annual tradition. The event is meant to celebrate independent comic book specialty shops, but each shop determines on its own whether or not to participate.

DC

Fantom Comics 2010 P Street NW (202) 241-6498

Big Planet Comics of Washington DC 1520 U Street NW (202) 342-1961



Maryland

The Barbarian Book Shop 11242 Triangle Lane, Wheaton (301) 946-4184

Alliance Comics 8317 Fenton Street, Silver Spring (301) 588-2546

Big Planet Comics 7315 Baltimore Avenue, College Park (301) 699-0498



Virginia

Victory Comics Group, INC. 586 S Washington Street, Falls Church (703) 241-9393

The Amazing Comic Shop INC 10647 Braddock Road, Fairfax (703) 250-6479

Games and Comics Pair O’Dice 10385 Main Street, Fairfax (703) 865-8110

Big Planet Comics of Vienna 426 Maple Avenue East (703) 242-9412

Tosche Station 7521 Huntsman Blvd., Springfield (703) 489-2912

Painted Visions Comics 3065 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge (703) 730-8457



Click here to find a participating comic book shop near you.

In March 2021, the FCBD panel released the full list of comic books available during the annual event. The committee has chosen 12 gold sponsored titles and 38 silver sponsored titles. A breakdown of each comic can be found on the FCBD website.

Gold Comics

We Live: The Last Days (AfterShock Comics)

Archie: Past, Present & Future Fun! (Archie Comics)

Enter The House of Slaughter (BOOM! Studios)

Critical Role | The Witcher (Dark Horse Comics)

Investigators: Ants in out P.A.N.T.S. Sneak Peek (First Second Books)

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventure (IDW Publishing)

Lady Mechanika (Image Comics)

Avengers | Hulk #1 (Marvel Comics)

Who Sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott? (Penguin Workshop)

Blade Runner One-Shot (Titan Comics)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla & Dynasty (TOKYOPOP)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead | Demon Slayer: KIMETSU NO YAIBA (VIZ Media)

Silver Comics

10 Tons of Fun Preview (10 Ton Press)

Space Pirate: Captain Harlock (ABLAZE)

Trese: Unreported Murders (ABLAZE)

World of Zorro #1 (American Mythology)

The Resistance: Uprising #1 (AWA Studios)

Black | Calexit (Black Mask Studios)

Just Beyond (BOOM! Studios)

Avatar: The Last Airbender | The Legend of Korra (Dark Horse Comics)

Trailer Park Boys (Devil’s Due Comics)

The Boys: Herogasm #1 (Dynamite Entertainment)

Vampirella #1 (Dynamite Entertainment)

Red Room (Fantagraphics Books)

The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics 2021 (Gemstone Publishing)

The Adventures of the Bailey School Kids #1 | Vampires Don’t Wear Polka Dots (Graphix)

Allergic (Graphix)

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary (IDW Publishing)

Stray Dogs (Image Comics)

Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend Exclusive Preview (Kodansha Comics)

Bountiful Garden #1 (Mad Cave Studios)

Spider-man | Venom #1 (Marvel Comics)

Dungeon is Back! (NBM Publishing)

Oni Press Summer Celebration (Oni Lion Forge Publishing)

School for Extraterrestrial Girls (Papercutz)

The Smurfs Tales (Papercutz)

All Star Judge Dredd (Rebellion)

White Ash (Scout Comic)

Fungirl: Tales of a Grown Up Nothing (Silver Sprocker)

Gloomhaven: A Hole in the Wall (Source Point Press)

On Tyranny (Ten Speed Press)

Life is Strange (Titan Comics)

Street Fighter: Back to School Special #1 (UDON Entertainment)

Valiant Uprising (Valiant Entertainment)

The Unfinished Corner (Vault Comics)

Vampire: The Masquerade #1 (Vault Comics)

The Last Kids of Earth: Thrilling Tales from the Treehouse (Viking Young Readers)

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Edge of Balance | Guardian of the Whills (VIX Media)

Kyle’s Little Sister (Yen Press)

Solo Leveling (Yen Press)

The Free Comic Book Day website says the amount of comics each participant can get depends on a few different factors, such as how many people visit the stores and when. Customers are encouraged to call their participating shops to learn how they are handling Free Comic Book Day.

