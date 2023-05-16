x
'All in good fun!' | Bowie Baysox to host celebration of ownership change for Commanders

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will host a celebration of the Commanders ownership transition on May 18.

BOWIE, Md. — Is your name Josh or Harris? If so, you are in luck! Some would even say you are a catch when it comes to this deal.

If that is your name (first or last), you can go to a Bowie Baysox game for free, which makes taking you out to the ball game a cheaper date. But, don't worry if your name isn't one of those two - you haven't struck out of the deals game just yet.

So why the freebies? The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will host a celebration of the Commanders ownership transition on Thursday, May 18.

“Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team,” Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said. “And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition.”

To celebrate, all fans wearing the Washington franchise gear will receive a $10 day of game box seat – the closest ticket to the field. And if you didn't hit a home run with your name getting you in for free, you've got another play to make -- if you wear a Magic Johnson jersey you will also get the free ticket deal.

And to continue in the fun - one Josh, one Harris, and one Magic jersey-wearing fan will all get to throw out the first pitch.

The night will feature in-between inning games looking back on the last quarter century of the Washington Football Franchise. And fans will be able to enjoy a going away cake in honor of the Commanders soon-to-be former owner.

