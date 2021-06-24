Fly Zyah spreads her positivity through rap lyrics

In her song, "Generation Speaks," she raps about witnessing the divide across the nation as a child.

WASHINGTON — Zyah Brown, 9, is a rapper from Washington, D.C. She’s making a change in the community and the world, one lyric at a time. She’s better known as 'Fly Zyah.'

After witnessing a year of protests, and seeing how gun violence is plaguing the streets of D.C., she decided to channel her frustrations into her music. Zyah has performed on stages all around the city and even got to hit the stage at a Wizards game – keeping the crowd engaged with her positive rhymes.

“In ‘Generation Speaks,’ I rapped about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and the whole world and what's going on, and like just how I feel seeing on the news every day,” Brown said.

Fly Zyah is a member of a musically inclined family. She’s gotten inspiration from her father and uncle, dancing and rapping since her ‘younger’ years.

“I loved listening to music and dancing to it, and I got the feel of it. That's when I came up with my first song called ‘Peanut Butter,’” Brown said.

On Election Day 2020, Fly Zyah was set to perform, but when the crowd took a turn, she witnessed what she called racial injustice, but she didn’t let it stop her show.

“I decided to perform on the GoGo truck. I want to make a change in the world by with my raps and making the world a better place,” Brown added.

She hopes to see the change she’s longing for, by just spreading a little bit of love

“Fly Zyah means ‘First love yourself,’ and Zyah, that's my name so I just can't like combined them together and it was Fly Zyah,” she said.