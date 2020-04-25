WASHINGTON — Filmfest DC had to postpone its annual international film festival until this fall due to the coronavirus outbreak, but you can watch recent audience favorites from the festival free of charge thanks to Filmfest DC at Home.

The Washington, DC International Film Festival announced the virtual fest this week. Films will be streamed on Filmfest DC's website for a week, and then swapped out for new selections through May.

Kicking things off is DC Noir, a 2019 selection from crime novelist, acclaimed television writer and D.C. native George Pelecanos. DC Noir is cast with all local actors and shot entirely on location in The District. It tells the story of D.C.'s street life.

Watch the trailer below:

Other films in the lineup include A Simple Wedding, Sink or Swim, and Tango Glories.

In addition to the feature, a new short film can be found in the Shorts Corner each week.

“While our festival is postponed, we want to show our appreciation to our super supportive audience by presenting excellent world cinema free‐of‐charge,” said Filmfest DC Founder and Director, Tony Gittens. “Most of the films selected are on the lighter side to provide a break during this trying time. Here’s another chance to see great films you might have missed at a previous Filmfest DC.”

Additional films will be announced during the initial month‐long festival.

For more information, visit Filmfest DC's website here.

