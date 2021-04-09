Local experiences to explore at DMV Labor Day weekend festivities

Events are happening across the DMV for the holiday weekend. Here are the all details.

WASHINGTON — Festive events are taking place across the DMV for locals and visitors alike who are looking to let loose this Labor Day. Here’s a breakdown of the celebrations kicking off on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

Note: the deadly Delta variant is still spreading across the DMV. Consider reading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for large and small events before attending.

50th Annual Labor Day Art Show at Glen Echo Park

Glen Echo Park

7300 MacArthur Boulevard, Glen Echo, Maryland

One of the largest art shows in the region will be held in Glen Echo Park's historic Spanish Ballroom.

The 50th Annual Labor Day Art Show will display over 600 art works this year by more than 200 artists, and it includes sculpture, paintings, ceramics, glass, jewelry, photography, furniture and more.

The show runs from Saturday, September 4 to Monday, September 6, 2021, at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

Find out more at http://www.glenechopark.org.

Célébrez en Rosé Festival

The National Harbor

165 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD 20745

Event organizers expect thousands to gather Saturday and Sunday for the second annual D.C. event at National Harbor.

Organizers ask that attendees don their finest pink and white attire at the event, for “Two full days of nonstop entertainment, share-worthy photo opportunities and rosé wine, champagne, and cocktails.”

The event will also feature a music lineup including Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Marian Hill, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $70.

Learn more at https://celebrezenrose.com/.

Check out the forecast to help prepare for your Labor Day weekend plans.

Green Body VegFest

Union Market

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

The Green Body Brand will host its first-ever GBB VegFest on Saturday at Union Market in D.C.

Attendees can enjoy music by a local vegan DJ, a vegan Fashion show, vegan crafts, food, cocktails, and experts who can help inform vegans and the veg-curious. The event will also feature activities including a vegan cooking demo, yoga classes, prizes, giveaways, and a kids' activity area. There will also be a lineup of vegan guest speakers.

According to organizers, D.C. has one of the largest vegan communities per capita in the U.S. “Nationally, interest and investment in vegan brands and food is skyrocketing, as awareness grows about the urgent need for solutions to the climate crisis.”

They continued in a statement via a press release, “DC area vegans and plant-forward consumers are hungry for more options for products, clothing, food, and connections to feed their growing interest in planet-friendly options and align with their values. The GBB VegFest will help address the growing interest and need with an event that features all things vegan.”

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. Admission is free.

More information is available at www.gbb-vegfest.com.

Rockville Arts Festival

VisArts

155 Gibbs St, Rockville, MD

Festival-goers at the 9th Annual Rockville Arts Festival will discover a diverse group of 140 artists from 22 states who work in ceramics, drawings, fiber, glass, graphics, jewelry, metalwork, paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, wood, and mixed media. They'll also be able to shop and dine at Rockville Town Square retailers and eateries.

Throughout the weekend, VisArts will transform the streets surrounding Rockville Town Square into a vibrant outdoor gallery full of fine arts and crafts, live music, ceramics and Plein Air painting demonstrations, and artisanal foods.

The event will last from Saturday, September 4 to Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Rockville Town Square. Admission is free.

Big Bounce America Tour

Rosecroft Raceway

6336 Rosecroft Drive

Fort Washington, MD 20744

The Guinness-certified 'World's Largest Bounce House' is inflating this weekend in Washington, D.C. for two weekends in September. The event features family hours and special adults-only bouncing.

The event will feature a 13,000 square feet bounce house, a brand-new customized sports arena and much more.

The event lasts from Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 6 and Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12. Tickets vary based on age of participant, time and date, but appear to range between $19 and $40.

Arlington Labor Day Weekend Festival of the Arts

Arlington 3003 Washington Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Visitors at the Arlington event will have the opportunity to discover handmade-in-the-USA, original works of art across every medium, event organizers said.

“HAE's careful vetting process ensures the finest and most diverse offerings of sculpture, pottery, jewelry, photography, mixed-media, painting and more will be available to suit even the most discerning artistic tastes.”

The event will last from Saturday, September 4 to Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

2021 D.C. Jazzfest at The Wharf

Wharf St SW

Washington, DC 20024

The event will feature 20+ concerts, interviews, and “exclusive events featuring international superstars and homegrown talent.” Organizers also shared that visitors can enjoy the “waterfront destination with restaurants, shops, and stunning views.”