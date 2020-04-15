VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 has proven to be one of the biggest obstacles our world has experienced thus far and while economic growth is at a standstill right now, that doesn't mean there aren't resources out there for one of the biggest communities in Virginia Beach: the arts community.

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department has stepped in and assembled a resource database for artists affected by the outbreak. The database contains regional and national resources and includes information about funding, emergency grants, impact surveys and more.

"If you're looking for health and wellness, artists education or arts focus groups, you can connect with the community. Sometimes it helps just knowing another organization is going through something similar," cultural programming and grants coordinator Hillary Plate said.

"We felt like this was a very thorough representation of what's out there right now, but we also know that as this pandemic unfolds, that list is likely to grow on a daily-weekly basis so we're going to continue updating it," Plate said.

Daniel Boothe with the "Symphonicity Symphony Orchestra" of Virginia Beach shares how the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission has come through to help artists like himself in this time of need.

"They have brought together the arts organizations and have been meeting with everyone including us, to really ascertain where we're hurting the most right now. My confidence has really increased, not only for Symphonicity, but for all of our peers and partners in the city and in the region that because we are coming together and we have that leadership, we now have a chance at getting through this together," Boothe said.

Visit the resources section on the Cultural Affairs Department's website for the complete list of resources available.

