FULL LIST: 2022 Oscar nominations

Netflix's “The Power of the Dog” led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards with 12 nods, including best picture.

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. However, eight of the awards will be presented off-air and edited into the broadcast.

It’s one of many shifts around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Flee

Attica

Ascension

Writing With Fire

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog



Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from "King Richard": Music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto": Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from "Belfast": Music and lyrics by Van Morrison

"No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die": Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days": Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Cinematography

Greig Fraser, "Dune"

Dan Laustsen, "Nightmare Alley"

Ari Wegner, "The Power of the Dog"

Bruno Delbonnel, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Janusz Kaminski, "West Side Story"

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Film Editing

Hank Corwin, "Don't Look Up"

Joe Walker, "Dune"

Pamela Martin, "King Richard"

Peter Sciberras, "The Power of the Dog"

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, "Coming 2 America"

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, "Cruella"

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, "Dune"

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, "House of Gucci"

Production Design

"Dune": Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

"Nightmare Alley": Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

"The Power of the Dog": Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

"The Tragedy of Macbeth": Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

"West Side Story": Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri, "Belfast"

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett, "Dune"

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor, "No Time to Die"

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb, "The Power of the Dog"

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy, "West Side Story"

Visual Effects