9+ things to do this Memorial Day weekend across the DMV | May 27-30

WASHINGTON — Is it just us, or does it feel like a long weekend is overdue? 😅 The multi-day festivities that honor our fallen service members and ring in the summertime are officially almost here. Check out the wide array of events that can help you make the most of it.

D.C.

Monday, May 30 at 1 p.m.

The corner of Constitution Avenue and 7th St., NW

Admission: Free

The National Memorial Day Parade is returning live in 2022 after a two-year hiatus! It's the nation’s largest Memorial Day salute to the men and women who have sacrificed for our country. Anyone can attend the parade in person, or watch it on television around the country and around the world. A performance by the Eli Young Band will start at 1 p.m. and the parade will kick off at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 30, check-in at 9:45 a.m.

Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavillion: 1500 Anacostia Drive, Washington, DC 20020

Admission: $10 per skater *Must have your own skates*

Rolloway Productions plans to change the world through roller skating, and it's not too late for you to get in on the action! It's the final weekend that the organization is teaching its skate lessons at the Anacostia park in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Roller skating is therapeutic and strengthens individual, family, and community wellbeing."

Bonus: Next weekend, Awesome Con and Jazz fest return!

Both of the popular festivals draw crowds annually, so it may be best to snag tickets now if you're looking to go.

"Awesome Con is a three-day experience of can’t miss celebrity guests, comic con panels, screenings, special events, and unique exhibits in the heart of Washington DC! We have everything geeky that you will love – anime, cosplay, manga, movies, and the latest and greatest in toys, games, and pop culture."

This year's festival will feature a wide array of artists, from Faith Evans, Musiq Soulchild and Keyshia Cole to Deborah Cox, Cory Henry and Adeline!

Maryland

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Around Church Circle, down Main Street and concluding at City Dock

Admission: Free

The Annapolis parade will include everything from musicians to floats and honor the service members who fight for the country every day

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country,” Mayor Buckley said, according to the city's release.

“We can never fully repay that debt to their families and loved ones, but we must honor their sacrifice with a day of recognition.”

Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29; various times

Along the Chester River and in the historic district of 18th-century Chestertown, Maryland

Admission: Free

The three-day festival celebrates history with a flurry of events from a parade and block party to historical walking tours and 5K.

"In response to the British Parliament’s closing of the port of Boston, the citizens of Chestertown, Maryland met in May of 1774 and set forth “Resolves” forbidding importing, selling, or consuming tea in Chestertown. According to local legend, residents then gathered at the town center, marched down High Street to the brigantine Geddes, which was anchored in the Chester River, and tossed her cargo of tea overboard. The annual reenactment of that event is the centerpiece of the Chestertown Tea Party Festival," organizers explained.

Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

13710 Central Ave, Bowie, MD 20721

Admission: One-day passes start at $29.99

Six Flags America says that, for Memorial Day weekend, the fun lasts all weekend long! The DMV's largest water park opens Saturday for the rest of the summertime season so you can don your favorite swimsuit this holiday.

"Whether you decide to rent a cabana and relax pool-side or plunge down our thrilling water rides, we have something for the whole family to enjoy!" organizers say. View their full season schedule by clicking here.

Begins Friday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m., and ends on Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

501 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Admission: $125 per person, 8-years-old and up

Discover the Aquarium after dark in an "unforgettable" overnight adventure! Organizers say visitors will gain access to the 4D immersion movie room, behind-the-scenes areas and an expert guide to show you the way. "Guests will explore the hidden treasures of the National Aquarium, from our hands-on Living Seashore exhibit to the shark catwalk, where our largest sharks swim below. Bring your sleeping bags and your sense of adventure!"

Guests can expect an evening snack to be provided, as well as a continental breakfast.

Virginia

Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

214 McNair Road, Arlington, VA 22211

Admission: Free

The famous ceremony often includes remarks from the president and nearly 5,000 visitors.

In addition, throughout the weekend visitors can experience "Flags In" - when during an approximately three-hour period, the soldiers place flags in front of the approximately 220,000 headstones and at the bottom of about 7,000 niche rows in the cemetery's columbarium courts and the niche wall.

Sunday, May 29 to Monday, May 30, 2022, at 8 p.m.

1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182 United States

Admission: Free

"The President's Own United States Marine Band will launch Wolf Trap's summer season with a program of concert band favorites. A fireworks display will follow the concert.," organizers explained. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.!

Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m to 10 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

124 Church St NE, Vienna, VA 22180

Admission: Ticket prices vary; unlimited ride day passes start at $40

This annual carnival provides fun for all with a jam-packed schedule to celebrate the return of summertime. The three days will be full of amusement rides, carnival food and live entertainment, featuring rides for teens, tweens and little ones. Plus, grown-ups can enjoy a separate but simultaneous first-ever beer garden at Backstage Brewfest at the Vienna Firehouse on Saturday

and Sunday from 11:00 a.m to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

National Botanic Garden: 26320 Ticonderoga Road, Chantilly, VA 20152

Admission: $25 including three wine, beer and chocolate tastings

The festival will showcase "three days of art exhibitors, outdoor sculptures, unique collections of plants, wine tastings from some of the best wineries in Virginia, beer, food, chocolate, and live music," organizers say.

Plus... if you're looking to get farther out of town this Memorial Day: