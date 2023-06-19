x
People gather at National Harbor to celebrate Juneteenth

While history is at the heart of the holiday, people at this celebration said there is a lot of work to do for Juneteenth to become a familiar story for all.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — For the country's newest federal holiday, a day off at National Harbor where hundreds of people celebrated with purpose.

"No, not just another federal holiday," said Brenda Huntley who came with her mother. 

Mia Johnson came with her daughters.

"I think today is a day to reflect on how far we come as a people and how the community needs to stick together," said Aviva Johnson. 

"Also to, you know, embrace the impact we made on this world and be thankful," said her sister Liana Johnson. 

While history is at the heart of the holiday, people at this celebration said there is a lot of work to do for Juneteenth to become as familiar as the histories already immortalized in statues like those at National Harbor of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Fredrick Douglas. 

"It wasn't ingrained like George Washington. It wasn't in growing like Martin Luther King," Huntley said of Juneteenth history when she was in school. 

And now, when communities are sometimes divided over whose history is taught, parents here said a federal holiday is no guarantee the lessons of Juneteenth will be passed to the next generation.

"I think they have a better opportunity of understanding it, but it's still something that's going to have to really be taught at home, but also at school," said Huntley. 

"It's a scary time. But, it's also a time that we have hope," said Johnson. 

