Juneteenth Weekend Guide: Ways to celebrate in the DMV

Are you looking to celebrate Juneteenth? We have created a guide filled with ways to celebrate the momentous holiday in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Juneteenth is this weekend and many across the country will be celebrating the holiday. For some historical context, Juneteenth represents the day when enslaved people were informed in Galveston, Texas by Union General Gordon Granger that the Civil War ended and that they were free on June 19, 1865, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

There are plenty of events throughout the DMV that are celebrating the momentous day. If you want to celebrate look no further - we have a comprised a list of all of the happenings in the area and don't worry we have options for everyone's budget.

What's your vibe? Are you in the mood to enjoy the holiday on a high note? With live music and food vendors? Here's a list of all the festivals taking place on Juneteenth Weekend.

Festivals, Concerts & Parades

Host: The Juneteenth Foundation



The Juneteenth Foundation Location: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Dates: June 16 - June 19, 2022

June 16 - June 19, 2022 Price: Prices vary depending on the event

Host: Something in the Water

Something in the Water Location: Independence Ave., Washington D.C.

Independence Ave., Washington D.C. Dates: June 17-19, 2022

June 17-19, 2022 Price: Passes start at $399.50 + fees

*Tiers 1 and 2 of festival passes are sold out but Tier 3 is still available for purchasing.

Host: Ìpàdé

Ìpàdé Where: 1700 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

1700 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. When: June 18, 2022, from 12 - 4 p.m

June 18, 2022, from 12 - 4 p.m Price: $12 - $25

Host: Capitol Cider House

Capitol Cider House Where: Capital Cider House - 3930 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Capital Cider House - 3930 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. When: June 18, 2022, from 8 - 10 p.m

June 18, 2022, from 8 - 10 p.m Price: Free to attend

Host: Stanford Fraser

Stanford Fraser Where: 6429 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland

6429 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland When: June 18, 2022, from 12 - 5 p.m

June 18, 2022, from 12 - 5 p.m Price: Free to attend

Host: WPGC's Nori Nori & DJ Akademiks

WPGC's Nori Nori & DJ Akademiks Where: Union Stage - 740 Water St. SW, Washington, D.C.

Union Stage - 740 Water St. SW, Washington, D.C. When: June 19, 2022, at 5 p.m.

June 19, 2022, at 5 p.m. Price: $35 for General Admission and $150 for Premier Plus ticket

Educational Events & Resources

Are you interested in learning more about the context, history and cultural significance of Juneteenth? Well, look no further because we have comprised a list of some educational events that are happening over the Juneteenth weekend.

Host: Maryland Center for History and Culture

Maryland Center for History and Culture Where: Virtual Event (Zoom Webinar)

Virtual Event (Zoom Webinar) When: June 16, 2022, from 12 - 1 p.m.

June 16, 2022, from 12 - 1 p.m. Price: Free

Host: National Archives Museum

National Archives Museum Where: National Archives Museum - 701 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

National Archives Museum - 701 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. When: June 17 - June 20, 2022 (The museum is open until 7 p.m. on June 18, 19 and 20)

June 17 - June 20, 2022 (The museum is open until 7 p.m. on June 18, 19 and 20) Price: Free

Host: Historic Dumfries Virginia, Inc.

Historic Dumfries Virginia, Inc. Where: 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries, Virginia

3944 Cameron St., Dumfries, Virginia When: June 18, 2022, at 1 p.m.

June 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. Price: Free

Host: National Museum of African American History & Culture

National Museum of African American History & Culture Where: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. When: June 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m

June 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m Price: EVENT HAS REACHED CAPACITY

Host: Arts & Industries Building

Arts & Industries Building Where: Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building - 900 Jefferson Dr. SW, Washington, D.C.

Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building - 900 Jefferson Dr. SW, Washington, D.C. When: June 24, 2022, from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

June 24, 2022, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Price: N/A

Creative, Shopping, Food & Drink Events

Who doesn't love good food and a nice drink to go with it? These spots are celebrating Juneteenth, if you're a foodie and love a good cocktail these events are for you. We have also gathered a list of activities where you can bring out your creative skills whether it's music, slam poetry or anything creative.

Black-owned restaurants in Maryland are celebrating the Juneteenth weekend, according to the Restaurant Association of Maryland and the organization is encouraging Maryland residents to show up to support.

Host: Montgomery County Office of Human Rights

Montgomery County Office of Human Rights Where: BlackRock Center for Fine Arts - 12901 Town Commons Dr., Germantown, Maryland

BlackRock Center for Fine Arts - 12901 Town Commons Dr., Germantown, Maryland When: June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Price: Free to attend

Host: Stafford NAACP

Stafford NAACP Where: Colonial Forge High School - 550 Courthouse Rd. Stafford, Virginia

Colonial Forge High School - 550 Courthouse Rd. Stafford, Virginia When: June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Price: Free to attend

Host: Fairfax County

Fairfax County Where: Frying Pan Farm Park - 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon, Virginia

Frying Pan Farm Park - 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon, Virginia When: June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m

June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m Price: Free to attend

Host: Sole Girl Fashion Market

Sole Girl Fashion Market Where: Sole Girl Fashion Market - 8309 Old Branch Ave., Clinton, Maryland

Sole Girl Fashion Market - 8309 Old Branch Ave., Clinton, Maryland When: June 18, 2022, from 1 - 6 p.m.

June 18, 2022, from 1 - 6 p.m. Price: $0 - $25

Host: RegMoPromo's

RegMoPromo's Where: Cloak and Dagger, Red Lounge, Provision 14, Vivid Lounge, Pure Lounge and Amsterdam

Cloak and Dagger, Red Lounge, Provision 14, Vivid Lounge, Pure Lounge and Amsterdam When: June 18, 2022, from 2 - 10 p.m

June 18, 2022, from 2 - 10 p.m Price: $10 - $20

Host: Studio 444

Studio 444 Where: Studio 444 - 5002 Berwyn Rd., College Park, Maryland

Studio 444 - 5002 Berwyn Rd., College Park, Maryland When: June 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

June 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Price: $65

Host: Mema's Popups & Bread for the City

Mema's Popups & Bread for the City Where: 1700 Good Hope Rd. SE, Washington, D.C.

1700 Good Hope Rd. SE, Washington, D.C. When: June 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m

June 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m Price: Free

Host: Black Social

Black Social Where: Anacostia Arts Center - 1231 Good Hope Rd. SE, Washington, D.C.

Anacostia Arts Center - 1231 Good Hope Rd. SE, Washington, D.C. When: June 19, 2022, from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m

June 19, 2022, from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m Price: Free to attend

Host: Nerd the Poet Promotions

Nerd the Poet Promotions Where: Deja Vu Lounge - 900 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Deja Vu Lounge - 900 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. When: June 19, 2022, from 6 - 10 p.m

June 19, 2022, from 6 - 10 p.m Price: $0 - $8

Host: Virginia Black History Month Association

Virginia Black History Month Association Where: The Crystal Gateway Marriott Hotel - 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, Virginia

The Crystal Gateway Marriott Hotel - 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, Virginia When: June 19, 2022, from 6 - 9 p.m

June 19, 2022, from 6 - 9 p.m Price: $25 - $1,300

Host: DM(V) African American Adventures & Woodbridge Link Up

DM(V) African American Adventures & Woodbridge Link Up Where: Lake Ridge Park and Marina - 12350 Cotton Mill Dr., Woodbridge, Virginia

Lake Ridge Park and Marina - 12350 Cotton Mill Dr., Woodbridge, Virginia When: June 19, 2022, from 3 - 7 p.m.

June 19, 2022, from 3 - 7 p.m. Price: $0 - $25

Activism

A local organization is hosting a Juneteenth walk to support women suffering from homelessness.

Host: My Sister's Closet

My Sister's Closet Where: Oxon Hill Park & Ride - 6710 Oxon Hill Rd. #200, Oxon Hill, Maryland

Oxon Hill Park & Ride - 6710 Oxon Hill Rd. #200, Oxon Hill, Maryland When: June 18, 2022, from 7 - 10 a.m.

June 18, 2022, from 7 - 10 a.m. Price: $10 - $25