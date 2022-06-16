Juneteenth Weekend Guide: Ways to celebrate in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Juneteenth is this weekend and many across the country will be celebrating the holiday. For some historical context, Juneteenth represents the day when enslaved people were informed in Galveston, Texas by Union General Gordon Granger that the Civil War ended and that they were free on June 19, 1865, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
There are plenty of events throughout the DMV that are celebrating the momentous day. If you want to celebrate look no further - we have a comprised a list of all of the happenings in the area and don't worry we have options for everyone's budget.
What's your vibe? Are you in the mood to enjoy the holiday on a high note? With live music and food vendors? Here's a list of all the festivals taking place on Juneteenth Weekend.
Festivals, Concerts & Parades
- Host: The Juneteenth Foundation
- Location: Washington, D.C.
- Dates: June 16 - June 19, 2022
- Price: Prices vary depending on the event
- Host: Something in the Water
- Location: Independence Ave., Washington D.C.
- Dates: June 17-19, 2022
- Price: Passes start at $399.50 + fees
*Tiers 1 and 2 of festival passes are sold out but Tier 3 is still available for purchasing.
- Host: Ìpàdé
- Where: 1700 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- When: June 18, 2022, from 12 - 4 p.m
- Price: $12 - $25
- Host: Capitol Cider House
- Where: Capital Cider House - 3930 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- When: June 18, 2022, from 8 - 10 p.m
- Price: Free to attend
- Host: Stanford Fraser
- Where: 6429 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland
- When: June 18, 2022, from 12 - 5 p.m
- Price: Free to attend
- Host: WPGC's Nori Nori & DJ Akademiks
- Where: Union Stage - 740 Water St. SW, Washington, D.C.
- When: June 19, 2022, at 5 p.m.
- Price: $35 for General Admission and $150 for Premier Plus ticket
Educational Events & Resources
Are you interested in learning more about the context, history and cultural significance of Juneteenth? Well, look no further because we have comprised a list of some educational events that are happening over the Juneteenth weekend.
- Host: Maryland Center for History and Culture
- Where: Virtual Event (Zoom Webinar)
- When: June 16, 2022, from 12 - 1 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Host: National Archives Museum
- Where: National Archives Museum - 701 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- When: June 17 - June 20, 2022 (The museum is open until 7 p.m. on June 18, 19 and 20)
- Price: Free
- Host: Historic Dumfries Virginia, Inc.
- Where: 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries, Virginia
- When: June 18, 2022, at 1 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Host: National Museum of African American History & Culture
- Where: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- When: June 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m
- Price: EVENT HAS REACHED CAPACITY
- Host: Arts & Industries Building
- Where: Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building - 900 Jefferson Dr. SW, Washington, D.C.
- When: June 24, 2022, from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
- Price: N/A
Creative, Shopping, Food & Drink Events
Who doesn't love good food and a nice drink to go with it? These spots are celebrating Juneteenth, if you're a foodie and love a good cocktail these events are for you. We have also gathered a list of activities where you can bring out your creative skills whether it's music, slam poetry or anything creative.
Black-owned restaurants in Maryland are celebrating the Juneteenth weekend, according to the Restaurant Association of Maryland and the organization is encouraging Maryland residents to show up to support.
- Host: Montgomery County Office of Human Rights
- Where: BlackRock Center for Fine Arts - 12901 Town Commons Dr., Germantown, Maryland
- When: June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Price: Free to attend
- Host: Stafford NAACP
- Where: Colonial Forge High School - 550 Courthouse Rd. Stafford, Virginia
- When: June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Price: Free to attend
- Host: Fairfax County
- Where: Frying Pan Farm Park - 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon, Virginia
- When: June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m
- Price: Free to attend
- Host: Sole Girl Fashion Market
- Where: Sole Girl Fashion Market - 8309 Old Branch Ave., Clinton, Maryland
- When: June 18, 2022, from 1 - 6 p.m.
- Price: $0 - $25
- Host: RegMoPromo's
- Where: Cloak and Dagger, Red Lounge, Provision 14, Vivid Lounge, Pure Lounge and Amsterdam
- When: June 18, 2022, from 2 - 10 p.m
- Price: $10 - $20
- Host: Studio 444
- Where: Studio 444 - 5002 Berwyn Rd., College Park, Maryland
- When: June 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
- Price: $65
- Host: Mema's Popups & Bread for the City
- Where: 1700 Good Hope Rd. SE, Washington, D.C.
- When: June 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m
- Price: Free
- Host: Black Social
- Where: Anacostia Arts Center - 1231 Good Hope Rd. SE, Washington, D.C.
- When: June 19, 2022, from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m
- Price: Free to attend
- Host: Nerd the Poet Promotions
- Where: Deja Vu Lounge - 900 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- When: June 19, 2022, from 6 - 10 p.m
- Price: $0 - $8
- Host: Virginia Black History Month Association
- Where: The Crystal Gateway Marriott Hotel - 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, Virginia
- When: June 19, 2022, from 6 - 9 p.m
- Price: $25 - $1,300
- Host: DM(V) African American Adventures & Woodbridge Link Up
- Where: Lake Ridge Park and Marina - 12350 Cotton Mill Dr., Woodbridge, Virginia
- When: June 19, 2022, from 3 - 7 p.m.
- Price: $0 - $25
Activism
A local organization is hosting a Juneteenth walk to support women suffering from homelessness.
- Host: My Sister's Closet
- Where: Oxon Hill Park & Ride - 6710 Oxon Hill Rd. #200, Oxon Hill, Maryland
- When: June 18, 2022, from 7 - 10 a.m.
- Price: $10 - $25
Whether you go to one or many events over the Juneteenth holiday, enjoy the weekend and learn more about the significance Juneteenth has on the country and more specifically, the Black community (and remember it's always Black with a capital B.)