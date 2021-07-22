x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Here are all the movies you can watch outside in the DMV

Celebrate summer with a free flick on lawns across the metro area.
Credit: The Boro Tysons
Drive-in moveies at the Boro Tysons

WASHINGTON — The District and its surrounding suburbs are famous for their lush green spaces and public parks abound. What better way to enjoy them than a movie with loved ones under the blue summer sky or late-night stars? Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. have free showings throughout the rest of the summer. Reservations are going fast - so be sure to reserve your spot in advance.

Looking forward to or hosting a free, outdoor movie we're missing on this round-up? Text us the details at (202) 895-5599.

RELATED: Black Greek Festival coming to DC. Here's the line-up

D.C.

DowntownDC Summer Flicks – CAN I KICK IT? Mad Max: Fury Road

Tuesday, July 27

7:30 p.m.

National Building Museum 

401 F Street Northwest 

Washington, DC 20001

Movie In Stanton Park: Hamilton

Saturday, July 31

8:00 p.m.

Stanton Park

500 C St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Cold War SciFy Film Series: The Brother From Another Planet

Saturday, July 31

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 

National Museum of the U.S. Navy

736 Sicard Street Southeast

Washington, DC  20374

Movie Night in the Park at the UDC Amphitheater: Black Panther

Wednesday, Aug. 11

8:30 p.m.

UDC Amphitheater in the Woods

Off of Yuma Street

Behind the UDC Tennis Courts

Washington, DC 20008

Sunset Cinema at the Wharf: Ratatouille

Thursday, Aug. 12

7:30 p.m.

Transit Pier at The Wharf

970 Wharf Street Southwest

Washington, DC 20024

Movie Night in the Park at the UDC Amphitheater: Hidden Figures 

Wednesday, Aug. 18

8:30 p.m.

UDC Amphitheater in the Woods

Off of Yuma Street

Behind the UDC Tennis Courts

Washington, DC 20008

Sunset Cinema at the Wharf: Ford v Ferrari

Thursday, Aug. 19

7:30 p.m.

Transit Pier at The Wharf

970 Wharf Street Southwest

Washington, DC 20024

Sunset Cinema at the Wharf: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off  

Thursday, Aug. 26

7:30 p.m.

Transit Pier at The Wharf

970 Wharf Street Southwest

Washington, DC 20024

Sunset Cinema at the Wharf: Office Space 

Thursday, Sept. 2

7:30 p.m.

Transit Pier at The Wharf

970 Wharf Street Southwest

Washington, DC 20024

DC Anime Club: Mortal Kombat Battle of the Realms

Saturday, Sept. 4

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

901 G Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Van Ness Main Street Art All Night Movie Night in the Park: Coco

Friday, Sept. 24

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Van Ness

4340 Connecticut Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20008

MARYLAND 

NoBe Market Summer Movie Nights: Moana

Friday, July 23

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

11412 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852 

Summer Movie Nights: "SING" by Illumination Entertainment

Friday, July 23

8:00 p.m.

Journey Church

3319 Summit Avenue

Parkville, MD 21234

Movies on the Boardwalk Silent Movie Night: Sherlock

Friday, July 23 and Saturday, 24

8:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Westfield Montgomery

7101 Democracy Boulevard

Bethesda, MD 20817

Movies on the Boardwalk: Shrek

Friday, July 30

8:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Westfield Montgomery

7101 Democracy Boulevard

Bethesda, MD 20817

Movies on the Boardwalk: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Saturday, July 31

8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Westfield Montgomery

7101 Democracy Boulevard

Bethesda, MD 20817

Movies Under the Stars: Coco

Saturday, July 31

8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts - LAWN

12901 Town Commons Drive

Germantown, MD 20874

NoBe Market Summer Movie Nights: Secret Life of Pets 2

Friday, Aug. 6 

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

11412 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852

Movies Under the Stars: Shrek the Musical

Saturday, Aug. 14

8:30 p.m. –  10:00 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts - LAWN

12901 Town Commons Drive

Germantown, MD 20874

Merriweather Movie Nights: An American In Paris

Saturday, Aug. 14

7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, MD 21044

Movies Under the Stars: Hairspray the Musical

Saturday, Aug. 21

8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts - LAWN 

12901 Town Commons Drive 

Germantown, MD 20874

VIRGINIA

Wes Anderson Movie Nights at Westpost: Moonrise Kingdom

Wednesday, July 28

8:00 p.m.

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating 

1201 South Joyce Street 

Arlington, VA 22202

Big Screen Gospel Movie Night: Woodlawn

Friday, July 30 

7:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Calvary Temple

50214 Tripleseven Rd

Sterling, VA 20165

Movie Under the Moon: Inside Out

Saturday, July 31

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The nZone

14550 Lee Road

Chantilly, VA 20151

Wes Anderson Movie Nights at Westpost: The Life Aquatic

Wednesday, Aug. 11

8:00 p.m.

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating 

1201 South Joyce Street 

Arlington, VA 22202

Wes Anderson Movie Nights at Westpost: Rushmore 

Wednesday, Aug. 25

8:00 p.m.

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating 

1201 South Joyce Street 

Arlington, VA 22202

Wes Anderson Movie Nights at Westpost: The Royal Tenenbaums 

Wednesday, Sept. 8

7:00 p.m.

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating 

1201 South Joyce Street 

Arlington, VA 22202

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.