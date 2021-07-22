Here are all the movies you can watch outside in the DMV

WASHINGTON — The District and its surrounding suburbs are famous for their lush green spaces and public parks abound. What better way to enjoy them than a movie with loved ones under the blue summer sky or late-night stars? Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. have free showings throughout the rest of the summer. Reservations are going fast - so be sure to reserve your spot in advance.
D.C.
Tuesday, July 27
7:30 p.m.
National Building Museum
401 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Saturday, July 31
8:00 p.m.
Stanton Park
500 C St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Saturday, July 31
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Navy
736 Sicard Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20374
Wednesday, Aug. 11
8:30 p.m.
UDC Amphitheater in the Woods
Off of Yuma Street
Behind the UDC Tennis Courts
Washington, DC 20008
Thursday, Aug. 12
7:30 p.m.
Transit Pier at The Wharf
970 Wharf Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Wednesday, Aug. 18
8:30 p.m.
UDC Amphitheater in the Woods
Off of Yuma Street
Behind the UDC Tennis Courts
Washington, DC 20008
Thursday, Aug. 19
7:30 p.m.
Transit Pier at The Wharf
970 Wharf Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Thursday, Aug. 26
7:30 p.m.
Transit Pier at The Wharf
970 Wharf Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Thursday, Sept. 2
7:30 p.m.
Transit Pier at The Wharf
970 Wharf Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Saturday, Sept. 4
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
901 G Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Friday, Sept. 24
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Van Ness
4340 Connecticut Ave, NW
Washington, DC 20008
MARYLAND
Friday, July 23
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
11412 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Friday, July 23
8:00 p.m.
Journey Church
3319 Summit Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Friday, July 23 and Saturday, 24
8:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Westfield Montgomery
7101 Democracy Boulevard
Bethesda, MD 20817
Friday, July 30
8:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Westfield Montgomery
7101 Democracy Boulevard
Bethesda, MD 20817
Saturday, July 31
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Westfield Montgomery
7101 Democracy Boulevard
Bethesda, MD 20817
Saturday, July 31
8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
BlackRock Center for the Arts - LAWN
12901 Town Commons Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Friday, Aug. 6
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
11412 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Saturday, Aug. 14
8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
BlackRock Center for the Arts - LAWN
12901 Town Commons Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Saturday, Aug. 14
7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Merriweather Post Pavilion
10475 Little Patuxent Parkway
Columbia, MD 21044
Saturday, Aug. 21
8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
BlackRock Center for the Arts - LAWN
12901 Town Commons Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
VIRGINIA
Wednesday, July 28
8:00 p.m.
Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating
1201 South Joyce Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Friday, July 30
7:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Calvary Temple
50214 Tripleseven Rd
Sterling, VA 20165
Saturday, July 31
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
The nZone
14550 Lee Road
Chantilly, VA 20151
Wednesday, Aug. 11
8:00 p.m.
Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating
1201 South Joyce Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Wednesday, Aug. 25
8:00 p.m.
Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating
1201 South Joyce Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Wednesday, Sept. 8
7:00 p.m.
Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating
1201 South Joyce Street
Arlington, VA 22202
