What to expect from Capital Jewish Museum's block party event

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s newest museum is throwing a block party this weekend! The Capital Jewish Museum, which just opened its doors in June, wants to help celebrate the Jewish New Year on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Organizers say the celebration will include live music, pop-up programs and social justice activities, wares on sale from local artisans and makers, along with food trucks and a beer and wine garden.

Music will be provided by Minnush, a local band that combines traditional Sephardic songs with contemporary elements of American folk, funk and jazz. Check them out here.

For a full list of vendors, click here.

In addition to music and food, those who attend can also assemble hygiene kits to donate to Thrive DC for neighbors in need. You can contribute items from their Amazon Wish List to support the project.

The event takes place on F Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets, NW next to the Capital Jewish Museum. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to DC Police.