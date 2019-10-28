WASHINGTON — "Baby Shark" has caught the city by storm from Washington Nationals players to Nationals fans and most recently the National Cathedral organists embracing the team's unofficial theme song with a viral performance.

Nats fans who've become infatuated with the song can have the opportunity to experience it through a live performance after the World Series.

The fully engaging Baby Shark Live! show will be coming to the National Theatre next summer. The concert experience will be from June 5 to June 7, 2020.

Tickets for Baby Shark Live! will go on sale starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets by either going to TheNationalDC.com, or by calling 1-800-514-3849. You can also head over to the National Theatre Box Office at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Baby Shark Live! is based on Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" that escalated in its popularity through its catchy tune and dance. The song gained even greater exposure when Nats left fielder Gerardo Parra officially made it his walk up song.

The Nationals have earned a winning record and made it to the World Series after the song was introduced to Nationals Park. If Nationals fans dedicate "Baby Shark" to the team's turnaround, then maybe they would be willing to experience the song performed live with their kids and siblings.

