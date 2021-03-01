Zooey Deschanel Praises Boyfriend Jonathan Scott in Sweet New Year's Post

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have made it through 2020 -- and they're looking forward to the future. The New Girl actress took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her HGTV star boyfriend, calling him her "2020 MVP."

"My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," Deschanel wrote alongside two pics of herself cuddling up to Scott outside. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone. ❤️ 📸 by Caleb Deschanel."

"You make me the happiest, best version of me 😊," Scott commented on the post.

The Property Brothers star also shared the same photos on his Instagram, writing, "I’m dedicating this year to love, happiness and the pursuit of helping others. I feel like I’ve got a good jumpstart on the love part 🥰 what are your resolutions? #HappyNewYear (📸 by Caleb Deschanel)."

ET learned in September 2019 that Scott and Deschanel were dating. In a January 2020 interview with ET, Scott admitted that the love he has with Deschanel is unlike anything he’s experienced before.

“Right now we’re just reveling in the fact that we love each other madly and we're still discovering each other,” he said about the actress, who has two young children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. “It's the most incredible relationship ever, so we’re content in that. I've never experienced [this] before in my life.”

“We literally laugh nonstop,” Scott also said about the couple’s special bond. “All the time. So, having that ability to really entertain each other is great. And, I'm a romantic guy -- I like to do romantic things -- [but] I've never been in a relationship where that is given back to me. So, it's really the perfect balance.”

See more on the pair in the video below.