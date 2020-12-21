Zooey Deschanel Is Mistaken for Katy Perry in New 'Not the End of the World' Music Video

Whoops! Katy Perry is clearly popular with aliens, but sometimes they get a bit confused. In the 36-year-old singer's new music video for her single, "Not the End of the World," the new mom is seen pushing a stroller when a toy dog is tossed out of the stroller. When actress Zooey Deschanel picks up the toy, the aliens accidentally beam her up to their spaceship.

As the aliens chant, "Katy! Katy! Katy!" Zooey corrects them saying, "No! No! No! Sorry. Misunderstanding. I'm Zooey!"

But they refuse to listen. In order to save the world from total destruction, Zooey plays along, dressing up in Katy's wigs and costumes.

The 40-year-old New Girl star rocks a blue-and-blonde wig along with some over-the-top looks. She ends up "saving the world" by pulling the plug on all the world's Internet.

Katy and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their daughter, Daisy, back in August, but that hasn't slowed down the musician one bit. She released her album, Smile, the same week.

For more from Katy, watch the clip below.