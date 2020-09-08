Zoe Kravitz Slams Hulu's Lack of Diversity After 'High Fidelity' Cancellation

Zoe Kravitz is calling it like she sees it. The actress called out Hulu for its lack of diverse leads on Saturday, days after her series on the streaming platform,High Fidelity, was canceled after one season.

The show, inspired by Nick Hornby's novel and the 2000 John Cusack film, followed Kravitz's gender-flipped take on Rob, a record store owner who is a pop culture nut and loves a good "Top 5" list. The half-hour romantic dramedy depicted the highs and lows of love and heartbreak, and earned several celeb fans -- like Tessa Thompson.

"I will miss you alllllllllllll so much," Thompson commented on Kravitz's heartfelt farewell to High Fidelity on Instagram.

"@tessamaethompson it's cool," Kravitz wrote back on Saturday. "At least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait."

Kravitz's original post thanked her High Fidelity family "for all the love and heart you put into this show." "I'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽," she wrote on Wednesday.

While promoting the series, she told reporters at Hulu's Television Critics Association winter press tour in January that while her mother, Lisa Bonet, starred in the 2000 film, they surprisingly "didn't talk about it much."

"She loved making the movie, she loves the movie, I'm a huge fan of the movie as well, and I think we just both thought it was a cool thing that was happening," she shared.

