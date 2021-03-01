Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Karl Glusman After a Year and a Half of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are going their separate ways. The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from Glusman on Dec. 23, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to reps for Kravitz and Glusman for comment.

The news comes a year and a half after Kravitz, 32, and Glusman, also 32, married in June 2019. The pair tied the knot at the Paris home of her father, Lenny Kravitz, in a ceremony attended by stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and more.

Kravitz and Glusman started dating in 2016. She revealed her engagement in October 2018 in an interview with Rolling Stone and said he actually popped the question that February.

The actress also opened up to the magazine about their love story, including that Glusman had a crush on her but was too nervous to talk to her when they first met at a bar while hanging out with mutual friends. She then took the initiative and invited him to an after-party at her house. She said the two ended up making out, and the rest is history, with him moving in with her shortly after.

"He nailed it," she also said of the Nocturnal Animals star's proposal, which included lighting candles and playing Nina Simone music in their living room. "And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

"I can be my weirdest self around him," she added. "It's so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel."

On Saturday, Kravitz welcomed the new year by posting a meme on her Instagram Story about throwing out "people places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good."

