Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum 'Are Having So Much Fun Together' Amid New Romance, Source Says

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's romance is heating up! After it was confirmed last month that the two stars are dating, a source tells ET that the couple are "having so much fun together."

"They like each other and things are easy and natural between them," the source says of Kravitz, 32, and Tatum, 41. "They’re cute together. They've enjoyed being out and about together.”

Back when ET first confirmed the romance, another source said that the pair started out as friends before it "eventually turned to be more."

Kravitz and Tatum are currently working together in Pussy Island, a thriller the actress co-wrote and is directing.

News of the Big Little Lies star and Magic Mike actor's romance came shortly after Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman was officially finalized.

Tatum was previously linked to Jessie J and was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They share 8-year-old daughter Everly.