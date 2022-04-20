Zendaya Says It’s Great to Have ‘Support’ and ‘Love’ From Tom Holland in Hollywood (Exclusive)

Zendaya couldn't be happier to have Tom Holland in her corner. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 25-year-old actress at Euphoria's For Your Consideration event Wednesday, where she opened up about what it means to have Holland's love and support.

"I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that," Zendaya said of having her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and boyfriend to help her detach from the heavy role she's taken on in the HBO Max drama. "This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."

Zendaya, who plays Rue, a high school student struggling to stay clean after getting out of rehab for drug addiction, cleared up some rumors about the show -- including whether Holland was in the audience during Lexi's play in season 2.

"Who knows," Zendaya coyly responded. "The world may never know."

While Zendaya would not confirm or deny Holland's appearance on the show, back in December, Holland told IMDb that he wanted a part on the HBO program.

"Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed," Holland said at the time, before sharing that he’s visited the Euphoria set "at least 30 times this season."

And indeed, he has, with Zendaya telling ET ahead of the show's season 2 premiere in January that Holland, "supported me through the whole season."

She did, however, share that the pair have “talked about it," adding, "You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him."

While the show has been renewed for season 3, Zendaya told ET Wednesday night that rumors that the show may not return until 2024 "might be true."

"I think that might be true. I honestly don't know," she admitted. "There's some executives that know better than me. You might wanna ask them. I'm gonna be busy for a while."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria are available to stream now on HBO Max.