Zendaya, Pete Davidson, Quinta Brunson, and More Top 'Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 List

On Monday, Time magazine released their 2022 Time 100 list, honoring the 100 most influential performers, world leaders, business titans and more.

The iconic annual list breaks its honorees down into categories outlining their particular contributions. The "Artists" include tributes to Shang-Chi star Simu Liu from Sandra Oh, Andrew Garfield from Martin Scorsese, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson from LeBron James, and Pete Davidson from Jack Harlow.

"Pete’s appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity," the rapper writes of his friend. "He doesn’t try to hide the person that he is. It’s a classic recipe for success and connection."

In the category of "Innovators," Zendaya is tributed by her Dune director Denis Villenueve, Taika Waititi is honored by Sacha Baron Cohen, and Miranda Lambert is celebrated by fellow performer Elle King.



The "Titans" category honors stars and moguls like Kris Jenner,Oprah Winfrey, Tim Cook and more, while the "Leaders" category is comprised of everyone from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to controversial podcast host Joe Rogan and embattled Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

"Icons" celebrates Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, Keanu Reeves, Adele and more, and "Pioneers" include Candace Parker, Questlove, Sônia Guajajara and more.

Davidson is one member of the list who will soon be moving into a new sphere of influence. The actor and comedian confirmed his exit from Saturday Night Live during the show's season finale over the weekend, bidding an emotional farewell to his cast mates, as well as the show's legendary creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, in one last Weekend Update appearance.

"When I auditioned for SNL he said, 'I don't think you're right for this show, so let's screw this up together,'" Davidson shared. "And that's exactly what we did! And that's why people who don't think I deserve the job shouldn't really hate me since we have so much in common. Like, if anything, I should inspire hope that literally anyone can be on Saturday Night Live."

Davidson concluded on an emotional note, sharing, "I appreciate SNL, and Lorne for never giving up on me and believing in me and allowing me to have a place that, like, I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime, so thank you guys."

