Zach Braff Wishes 'Beautiful Human' Florence Pugh a Happy 26th Birthday

Zach Braff is celebrating his "beautiful human being" and girlfriend Florence Pugh.

The actor took to his Instagram Story on Monday to wish the Black Widow actress a happy 26th birthday. In his first birthday tribute, the former Scrubs star posted a photo of Pugh resting her head on the edge of a pool.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff, 46, wrote, tagging Pugh. The second photo he shared is one of Pugh sitting in front of a window with his dog Billie next to her.

Instagram Story

INstagram Story

Pugh also wrote a lengthy post about turning a year older and celebrating "another lap around the sun."

"My older sister told me last night, 'it just gets better and better', I remember that not really meaning much when I was younger," she wrote in part. "But it is magical how with each year you grow you actually begin to slow, speed up again, slow down again, soften, understand your brain, understand your anxieties, understand why you are the way that you are and just slowly begin to be okay with it."

She also thanked everyone for their birthday wishes on her IG Story.

"Oh my gosh this is already such a beautiful day," Pugh, rocking a blonde pixie cut, wrote on a photo of her with her mouth open in excitement. She then proceeded to repost her friends' birthday messages. When it came to Braff's, she added a red heart.

Instagram Story

Pugh and Braff have been dating since 2019, after working together on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. The two, who have kept their relationship out of the public eye, have previously defended their relationship after criticism of their 20-year age gap.

“I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to," she told Elle UK in June 2020. "I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life."

Last year, Pugh got a major gift from her boyfriend when she was celebrating the release of Black Widow. The actor commissioned a portrait of Pugh as her character Yelena Belova. For more on the couple, see below.