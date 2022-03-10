Zac Efron Is Unrecognizable in 'Gold' Movie Scene (Exclusive)

Zac Efron makes a major transformation for his latest flick. In an exclusive clip from the survival thriller Gold, Efron's unrecognizable, nameless character is sunburnt, blistered and dehydrated when he comes across a stranger in the desert.

The mysterious woman questions Efron's character about how he got to this place, where he's heading and what he's hiding. All he offers is that a friend is picking him up. The woman isn't buying it, though, telling the haggard man, "I think you're lying."

She'd be right about that, as Efron's character is keeping a major secret. Earlier in the film, he and another drifter (played by director Anthony Hayes) stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, causing the dream of immense wealth and greed to take hold.

The men hatch a plan to excavate their treasure, with Hayes' character heading off to get tools, while Efron's character is tasked with guarding the gold. In doing so, though, he must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs, and mysterious intruders, while battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate.

Also starring Susie Porter, Gold will hit theaters on March 11.