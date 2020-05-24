YouTuber Corey La Barrie's Parents File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against 'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva

The parents of Corey La Barrie have sued Daniel Silva and his company, Daniel Silva Tattoos, alleging that the Ink Master star's negligence was the proximate cause of Corey's death. Silva, 26, was allegedly driving when his car crashed into a tree, killing Corey, 25, on May 10.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Corey's parents are suing for compensatory damages, costs of suit and pre-judgment and post-judgment interest as well as any fair and equitable relief. ET has reached out to Silva's rep for comment.



In their lawsuit, Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton allege that Silva was "driving the vehicle at an extremely high speed unreasonable for the condition and in violation of California law," and that he "failed to use reasonable care" while driving the vehicle. They also claim that Silva was "intoxicated by alcohol and/or other unknown substances," which they claim were provided by Silva's tattoo company.

Corey's death remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Traffic Station. Last Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Silva had been charged one count of murder in connection with the case. Silva has pleaded not guilty.

The case is set for a preliminary hearing June 30. Additionally, the defense counsel set the case for bail review next Wednesday, May 27. If convicted, Silva faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

Corey died on his 25th birthday. Burton honored her son's memory in an emotional Instagram post on May 11.

"My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver," she wrote. "The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

Reporting by Mannie Holmes.