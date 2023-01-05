'You People' Trailer: Jonah Hill and Lauren London Meet the In-Laws

Jonah Hill and Lauren London are meeting the in-laws in You People, the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris.

Hill, who wrote the script with Barris, stars as Ezra, a man desperate for a relationship, who finds the woman of his dreams in London's Amira. However, the problem comes when Ezra decides to propose, and has to face Amira's parents, Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long).

"So you wanna marry my daughter?" Akbar asks menacingly in the trailer. "Well, Ezra, you can try."

Things don't go much better when Amira goes to meet Ezra's try-hard mom, Shelley, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and casually racist dad, Arnold, played by David Duchovny.

"I like your braids," Arnold muses to Amira. "Xzibit had braids."

And tensions definitely come to a head when the two families sit down for dinner.

"This kufi that I'm wearing was a gift from the honorable Louis Farrakhan," Akbar shares, asking Shelley, "Are you familiar with the minister's work?"

"Well, I'm familiar with what he said about the Jews!" she fires back. Watch the full trailer above.

You People debuts Jan. 27 on Netflix.