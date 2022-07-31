Yolanda Hadid Shares Lyme Disease Relapse, Mourns Her Mother, After 9-Month Instagram Hiatus

Yolanda Hadid has returned to Instagram and is sharing an update on her life following a 9-month hiatus from the social media platform. The mother of Bella, Gigi and Anwar posted a photo of herself sitting on the water's edge and smiling in the sun.

"Coming back from a 9 month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life," Hadid wrote.

Next, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum addressed the death of her mother, Ans van den Herik, who passed away in August 2019. Yolanda said that following her mother's death she grappled with depression and then a relapse in her Lyme Disease condition.

"After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse, Hadid shared. "The emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system."

The Dutch native then went on to explain that being tied to technology was only worsening her health, saying, "My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. Its so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own."

Yolanda then shared her nostalgia for a time without constant social connection, saying, "I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and its creating a deep loneliness within us. Remember the good old times of pagers and flip phones."

Opening up about her social media detox, Yolanda shared, "Anyway this has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day."

The famed mother says her time away from the Internet has given her the space to "Focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life. Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family."

The former reality star finished her post by saying that while she has enjoyed her time away from Instagram, "I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too."