Yolanda Hadid Says Gigi's Daughter Khai Might Be Her Mother Reincarnated (Exclusive)

Yolanda Hadid has found sunshine in the littlest member of her family -- her granddaughter, Khai.

“The most joy is my granddaughter, Khai,” the model tells ET”s Rachel Smith about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s 2-year-old daughter. “I feel like my mom came back in this little miniature, incredible little human being”

Yolanda says that her granddaughter, who refers to her as Oma, has the same characteristics as her mother, who died in 2019.

"She does things and I'm like, ‘Oh my god, that's my mom,'" she says. “She loves everything. Nature, horses, the little ants, she's careful with everything. She's just the joy of my life and actually the whole family.”

She adds, “She’s an incredible little human.”

Yolanda says that she is embracing this stage of being a grandmother, and “Oma,” noting that the name doesn’t make her feel old at all.

“I think it's the most incredible time of life,” she says about her latest role. “And, like, yes, in America, I think grandma has a little bit of an old people connotation to it. But, you know, in Holland the oma thing, it's fresh, it's great. I'm 58, I think, 'Thank God we had this baby now, she's our greatest blessing.' And I'm just so joyful every day if I get to see her. It's incredible.”

Speaking to Yolanda on World Mental Health Day as part of a conversation about Project Healthy Minds, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that being an oma has contributed greatly to her mental health. The best part? Giving little Khai full-time love, but not having 100 percent of the responsibility.

“Gigi's such a great mom herself,” she says. “But I love to take her to go riding or to do things at the farm and then I bring her back to her mommy and, you know, it's 'Byeeee, I'm going to see my boyfriend today and we're gonna go horseback riding now.' And it's great that it's not your full-time thing, but it's a love. I feel like I grew a whole other heart.”

Yolanda says that as the mother of Gigi, 27, Bella, 26, and Anwar, 23, she didn’t think she could love more. Now, little Khai has unlocked a new level of love for her.

“I thought that my three children took my whole heart,” she tells ET. “I never imagined I could love something that big and now I have Khai and it's just this heart growing on the side of it that is so beautifully strong and passionate. It's just incredible.”