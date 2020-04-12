Yolanda Hadid Fawns Over Gigi Hadid's Baby Girl While Babysitting

Yolanda Hadid couldn't be more enamored with her granddaughter!

Gigi Hadid's mom was on babysitting duty while the model was away at work. In a sweet Instagram Story post on Friday, Yolanda shared a photo of herself cradling Gigi and Zayn Malik's little one while enjoying some time in the sun.

"We spent the day while momma was away," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on the heartwarming snap. The pic does not show the baby girl, just the two from the back, all bundled up.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first child together in September. The two have yet to share her name and have only shown glimpses of their daughter.

Instagram Story

Yolanda, however, did share an adorable photo of herself and Gigi as a baby on Wednesday. Dressed in their winter wonderland best, a stunning Yolanda is seen with a baby Gigi smiling wide.

Gigi has slowly been sharing more photos of her baby girl and her pregnancy journey. Earlier this week, the model posted throwback photos of herself with her baby bump and Zayn snuggling up against it.

"August, waiting for our girl 🥰🥰🥰😭," she captioned the post.

In September, a source told ET that the new parents have "completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents and just had their first date night. Luckily, the couple had grandma Yolanda around as she watched their daughter as the couple enjoyed some quality time together."

