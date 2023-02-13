Wynonna Judd Shares Health Update After She Stopped Performing Mid-Concert Due to Feeling Dizzy

Wynonna Judd gave fans cause for concern during a concert in Dayton on Friday, when she had to pause the show after suddenly getting dizzy mid-song.

In video taken during the incident, Judd can be seen telling the audience, "Hang on a second. I am really dizzy. Could somebody come up here please?"

As a crew member came up to help steady her, Judd explained, "I'm really dehydrated and I'm having a hard time, so hang on a second... This has never happened before."

After considering whether or not to leave the stage, Judd opted to finish the song, telling the audience, "If I faint, just take a lot of pictures!"

Judd carried on for the rest of the tune, and eventually decided to perform while seated on a stool. She ultimately did not end the set early and rallied to finish the concert.

After the performance, Judd took to Instagram to assure her fans that she is ok, and thanked Little Big Town and Martina McBride -- who she was performing with -- for their support during the experience.

"All is well, y’all. @littlebigtown and @martinamcbride, you are SUCH a blessing to me," she wrote. "Thank you for holding me up, literally and figuratively! ❤️"

The performance was a stop on The Judds: The Final Tour, which began last October and is set to run through February.

Last year, the singer cancelled a New Year's Eve performance, which led to some concern among her fans that she was working herself too hard and may have been suffering a mental health crisis.

Judd took to Instagram to address the concerns, sharing, "I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being. I have a great team and I'm really blessed and I'm broken and I'm working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it's sacred. So just know that yeah, I'm me. I work really hard. We call it Wynonna Incorporated because I incorporate a lot into my life. I have a very full schedule, but I also have time off to be on the farm and to walk in the woods and take the dogs and tonight is Mexican night. We're playing games and it's family."

"So I'm OK and the last thing I'll say is, can't keep a good woman down for too long,” she added.