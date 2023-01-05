Wynonna Judd Gives Mental Health Check-In After Canceling Performance: 'I'm Really Blessed and I'm Broken'

Wynonna Judd is doing just fine. On Tuesday, the "Love Can Build a Bridge" singer took to Instagram to give her concerned followers an update on her mental and physical health after she canceled her New Year’s Eve performance in Nashville.

"Checking in. #mentalhealth," the 58-year-old artist captioned the video.

In the clip, Wynonna responds to a fan who questioned her mental health, and suggested that her team is overworking her.

"I'm OK… I have heard some of the comments and the first thought I had was, 'Opinions and buttholes,'" Wynonna said to the camera. "And then I realized people are genuinely concerned so I want to respond to that piece."

The singer added, "I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being. I have a great team and I'm really blessed and I'm broken and I'm working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it's sacred. So just know that yeah, I'm me. I work really hard. We call it Wynonna Incorporated because I incorporate a lot into my life. I have a very full schedule, but I also have time off to be on the farm and to walk in the woods and take the dogs and tonight is Mexican night. We're playing games and it's family."

The "Why Not Me" singer ended her message with one final bit of encouragement.

"So I'm OK and the last thing I'll say is, can't keep a good woman down for too long,” she said.

On Saturday, Wynonna was set to join Kelsea Ballerini during the CBS New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash show. In her message, the singer shared that she was experiencing vertigo and could not perform.

Wynonna isn’t staying down for long. In a follow-up post, the country music superstar shared her excitement to get back on the road for the Judds Farewell Tour at the end of the month.

"It’s hard to believe that in 3 weeks from today we’ll be doing THIS again!!!! 🤩❤️‍🔥 I’ve been thinking about the set list. What songs are you hoping to hear?!?!," she captioned the post that included pictures from the first leg of the tour which included guests Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBride and Kelsea Ballerini.

Judd has continued her The Judds Farewell tour, in honor of her mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd, who died in April.

In November, Judd spoke to ET about moving forward with the show without her mother.

"It's interesting, the fans, I trust them and they trust me. We grew up together. The fans loved me so much. I feel elevated if that makes sense. I feel held and supported and loved," she said. "The music just takes me and pulls me forward. Find something that you love so much that you'll do it no matter what shape you're in, that's what I do every night. I go in faith and just watch what happens and it's amazing."

"I really don't know what I would do without music," she added. "I don't know that I could make it."