WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Is Pregnant -- See Her Growing Baby Bump (Exclusive)

Big news for WWE superstar Kelly Kelly! The 36-year-old wresting pro, who also goes by Barbie Blank Coba, shares exclusively with ET that she is pregnant.

Kelly Kelly and her husband, Joe Coba, are thrilled to share the baby news as she is 14 weeks along and is expected to give birth on Sept. 25.

"I am feeling amazing," Kelly Kelly tells ET exclusively. "I’ve been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it’s here, it’s just been such a great experience."

For Kelly Kelly, pregnancy been good so far -- especially since the first trimester is behind her.

"Obviously, the first trimester is not so dreamy with all the morning sickness," she shares. "But once I got out of that, the second trimester has been great. I feel like I’m myself again and have all the energy to do the things I love and missed during the first trimester like working out, etcetera."

Kelly Kelly has been open about her past struggles with fertility. In August 2021, she revealed she suffered a miscarriage, just months after she and Joe tied the knot, while she was in the first trimester. Kelly Kelly says she feels it's important to share her story, from unbearable loss to today's joy.

"I think for me, the reason I wanted to be so open about my journey was because of the positive response I got back from so many fans and people all around the world, including men, after I shared about my miscarriage and how that experience has also affected them," she tells ET. "The overwhelming responses of 'Thank you so much for sharing your story, I wish it was talked about more,' was really all I needed to be inspired to want to be a strong voice and to be open and honest about my fertility journey."

The WWE diva adds, "I don't want women to think they are alone or going to be looked down on or think something’s wrong with them, so they are ashamed to talk about this. One out of five women struggles to get pregnant after one year of trying."

Kelly Kelly and Joe had the help of the "Egg Whisperer" when it came to going through IVF treatments -- and the wrestler is forever grateful.

"I worked with Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, the 'Egg Whisperer,' who is my godsend of an IVF doctor and we did an embryo transfer which was how I was able to be pregnant today," she shares. "Without her, I don’t know if it would have ever been possible, so I’m just so grateful for what IVF has given me, my husband, Joe, to have the family that he's always dreamed of, and what it’s able to do for other women and families. It’s come such a long way. You can also watch my fertility journey in a documentary film called Egg Whispers which will be out soon."

As for her career, Kelly Kelly says that her pregnancy, of course, means she will have to step out of the ring for a bit.

"This definitely means taking a break from wrestling for a while for sure, to really focus on my new family," she says. "I love getting the chance to perform for the fans whenever I can, and WWE has always been great about leaving the door open for me whenever I want to come back. So who knows what will happen in the future after the baby? Maybe we will have a future wrestler on our hands?"

The Cobas are going to get a lot of love from the WWE family this weekend. Kelly Kelly says she is going to Los Angeles for WrestleMania, where she will put her baby bump on full display.

"WrestleMania is this weekend here in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium and I will definitely be attending and can’t wait to debut my belly bump to everyone," she tells ET.

For more baby news, check out the links below!