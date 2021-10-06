'WOW - Women of Wrestling' Returning to TV: Why Jeanie Buss Wanted to Relaunch the Wrestling Show (Exclusive)

The Women of Wrestling are coming back to TV!

The all-female professional wrestling league announced on Wednesday that they've reached an exclusive, multi-year deal with ViacomCBS, marking the return of the league to TV and the largest distribution platform in the history of women's wrestling.

New episodes of WOW - Women of Wrestling will launch in weekend syndication beginning in the fall of 2022. Historical seasons will be available on CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms, expected in December 2021.

League owner and WOW executive producer Jeanie Buss, said in a statement to ET, "Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW. Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league."

"We are thrilled to partner with Jeanie Buss and David McLane to create a significant global footprint for WOW and expand our diverse, world-class content portfolio," added Dan Cohen, President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, in a statement. "This series offers audiences unique, compelling and creative entertainment that features female 'superheroes' in the ring, behind the cameras and in all aspects of the business. Both in the U.S and abroad, we believe this is an event program that will make some noise in the marketplace."

Buss, along with two of WOW's superheroes, World Champion The Beast and former world champion Tessa Blanchard, joined ET on Wednesday to share why they're so excited for the league to find a new audience in its TV return.

"There are so many female athletes that don't get a chance to shine," Buss explained of her passion project. "People in a position like mine have to invest in opportunities for women to compete and to shine and to show us what they got. These two women right here deserve the spotlight. They deserve to be seen."

Blanchard was raised in a wrestling family -- leading to her nickname "Born Legend" -- and said she followed her passion into the ring.

"[Wrestling has] taken me all over the world," she noted. "I've gotten to live in different countries, and win championship titles all over the world, but now with WOW, this is without a doubt the biggest platform for women's wrestling in history. To be a part of it, it's a testament that we're changing the status quo for women's wrestling, for professional wrestling altogether, and it's just such a blessing to be a part of it."

"For once, I'll agree with Tessa," The Beast joked.

In all seriousness, she continued, "For myself, underneath all this, I'm muscles. I'm tattoos. I don't look like your normal, your standard female, so WOW gives me the opportunity to be who I am, unapologetically. We have women from all walks of life, from corporate to blue collar, and we all get a chance to be who we are and shine the way we are and be strong and be any way we want to be."

Other WOW superheroes include Danni, Alex Gracia, Briana Montez, Kate Smith and Imo Akpan.

WOW - Women of Wrestling is set to launch in September 2022 on CBS affiliates.