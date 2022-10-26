'Winter House': Paige DeSorbo Seeks Advice From Amanda Batula on Handling 'Baby' Craig Conover (Exclusive)

Amanda Batula is seemingly earning a little extra respect from Paige DeSorbo.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's all-new episode of Winter House, Paige and Amanda sit down for a little heart to heart, where Amanda asks Paige how she feels about the Vermont vacation experience so far. It's the longest stretch of time Paige has spent with boyfriend Craig Conover, and it quickly becomes clear, Paige needs advice from Amanda. She's spent her entire Summer House life defending (and sometimes deflecting) her now-husband, Kyle Cooke's, antics.

"This is, like, the first time we've hung out in a group setting like this and it's a lot different than I thought it was going to be," Paige confesses, referencing the altercation Craig got into with fellow housemate Luke Gulbranson, after Craig thought Luke was being too touchy-feely with Paige and co-star Jessica Stocker, a newcomer to the group.

"If he gets into a fight with someone -- like, him and Luke ended up getting into it -- I, like, scrammed," Paige continues. "Skedaddled up to my room because I was like, I don't even know what this is about."

"I normally try to stop Kyle and I definitely tell him when he's wrong," Amanda starts to offer, before Paige adds that Craig is "very sensitive" and "likes to be treated like a baby."

"I can kinda tell," Amanda replies, as the clip cuts to a confessional interview with the graphic designer.

"When Kyle's acted out, Paige has had no problem telling him he's in the wrong," Amanda admits, a montage of moments featuring Paige slamming Kyle's behavior over the years following close behind. "But when it's the person that you love, you're in a very weird place where you don't want to upset them... especially in the beginning."

Speaking with ET ahead of the premiere, Paige admitted it was "things I wasn't worried about" when it came to Craig that caused her the most anxiety in the house.

"I think I put so much pressure on myself because I have never lived with a boyfriend, and I feel like that's a big step, like, I don't take moving in lightly, so I was like, what if I just find out that there's certain things I don't like? And things I was worried about I feel like never were a problem," she shared. "It is a different relationship to navigate when your partner is also friends with your friends, has his own relationship with them, and if they get into a disagreement, you know, what is my role? And so, I think I leaned on Amanda a lot."

"We were in the first six months of our relationship, so I think that is the most fun time, the most blissful," Paige added. "I think if we weren't so good in the first six months then, what are really doing? What's the point? So, I think that we were great in Vermont, in terms of our relationship, but also Kyle and Amanda were newlyweds, so it was so nice to see them in that phase of their relationship and so happy and so cute, so I think there's a lot of good relationships."

Winter House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.