Wilmer Valderrama Thanks 'Incredible' Demi Lovato & 'Charming' Cast as Film Is Released on Netflix

Wilmer Valderrama couldn't be happier for the release of his animated film Charming, which includes ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato. On Friday, the actor announced that their movie is now streaming on Netflix, as well as took a moment to thank the "incredible" Lovato and the rest of the cast.

"Thank you to our amazing team @officialwventertainment, and our incredible cast @ddlovato @avrillavigne @ashleytisdale @gem0816 @niavardalos @siamusic @johncleeseofficial for taking this leap of faith! Hope you all enjoy it!" he wrote alongside the trailer.

The story follows Valderrama as Prince Charming, a royal who has never been in love and is ordered by his father, the king, to get married before his 21st birthday. He then ends up getting engaged to Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, voiced by Avril Lavigne, Ashley Tisdale and G.E.M. respectively, but ultimately finds love with a jewel thief named Lenore, played by Lovato.

Valderrama and Lovato worked on the animated film in 2015, before they broke up. The two dated for almost six years before they split in 2016. Charming was released overseas in 2018, and is now streaming on Netflix.

The former couple, however, have since gone their separate ways, but Valderrama was there for the singer after she suffered an overdose in 2018.

Last year, Valderrama got engaged to model Amanda Pacheco. The two are also expecting their first child together. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, after the actor announced his engagement, Lovato said she was "really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time."

"But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own," she added. "When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself."

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old singer took to social media to speak out after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters overtook the Capitol building amid the Electoral College vote count, as shared, "I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight."