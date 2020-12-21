Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Share Pregnancy Announcement

Fez is going to be a dad! That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the pregnancy announcement on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday using the hashtag, "#ItsJustUs3Now."

The artsy photos feature the pair wearing matching bomber jackets as different colored smoke and a blue car sit in the background.

Pacheco ditched her shirt for the shoot, showing off her growing baby bump.

Valderrama's pal and new dad, Joe Jonas, commented on the post with a series of heart eye emojis, adding, "Congratulations! So happy!"

Avril Lavigne commented, "Congratulations to you both !!!!!!!!!💖💖💖💖," and Camilla Belle wrote, "Oh my gosh veeeeeellmmeerrr!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Valderrama and Pacheco announced their engagement in early January ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, ET spoke with the 40-year-old actor about his quarantine setup and how he's still managing to see his fiancée and family.

"Early on in my life I was able to buy a little lot. Then I bought the neighbor's house and I moved my mom next door. My dad is staying in the same property as well," he told ET at the time. "My fiancée is here with me, and my little sister lives with my mom. So, I've been able to build a little village around me."

Prior to his engagement to Pacheco, Valderrama previously dated Lindsay Lohan, Mandy Moore and had a six-year relationship with Demi Lovato, which ended for good in 2016.