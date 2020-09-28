Willow Smith Reacts to Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Speaking Out About Her Relationship With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith got open and honest about her "entanglement" with August Alsina on Red Table Talk -- and her daughter, Willow Smith, couldn't be more proud. Willow revealed her reaction to how her mom spoke out about the relationship on Monday's new episode of the Facebook Watch series.

"I want to put it on the table. I'm so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, 'OK, that's the real deal,'" Willow shared. "That's real love."

August first revealed his and Jada's past romance during an interview in June; he claimed at the time that Will Smith gave him his blessing. Jada acknowledged their relationship together on Red Table Talk on July 10, having a candid conversation with Will about their past separation.

It was Jada who first referred to her romance with August as an "entanglement," before Will pushed her to acknowledge it was a relationship. The actress denied that her husband gave August his blessing, saying she was the only one who could provide permission in the situation.

On Monday's RTT, Jada said opening up about the romance was one of her most vulnerable moments. "[It was a] full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask," she expressed.

Jada's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, praised her for her openness and "courage," while Willow seemed to learn valuable relationship lessons about how her parents handled the situation.

"Like, when you can be like, 'I'm with you. I'm going to stand by you and I'm going to hold your hand'... that's really important,'" Willow said.

Brené Brown was the guest on Monday's episode of Red Table Talk. The episode is available now on Facebook Watch.