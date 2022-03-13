Will Smith Says There's Never Been Infidelity in His and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” the Oscar-nominated actor told Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning. “Chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and to be able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

Following the Red Table Talk, it was speculated that Jada had an affair. Will shut down that rumor.

“There's never been infidelity in our marriage,” he shared. “Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

Will and Jada, 50, tied the knot in 1997. The pair are parents to Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. The King Richard actor is also father to 29-year-old Trey from a previous marriage. Almost two years after the episode of the RTT aired, Smith is focusing on his happiness and career.

“I think I'm a better actor than I've ever been, and I think these next 10 years of my career will be the top of my acting performances,” the actor who is nominated in this year’s Best Actor in a Leading Role category at the Academy Awards said.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

“I also feel like I can help people, there’s a teacher inside of me that’s trying to get out. I've learned to be happy here and I've learned to create love here and I want to share.”

Last month, ET caught up with the couple at the SAG Awards, where they accidently matched, and Jada celebrated her husband's success.

"I was so proud," she told ET about Will's buzzworthy role as Richard Williams. "We had so many conversations about it and for him to have the opportunity to highlight such a beautiful Black family, that really struggled, and through their struggles made something really beautiful, we found it really inspiring."

She added, "I'm just super proud of him. I'm just super super proud of him."