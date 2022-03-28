Will Smith Is Supported by Jada Pinkett Smith and His Kids at Oscars After-Party

The Smith family was standing by dad Will Smith on Sunday night after his win at the 94th annual Academy Awards, and following him abruptly taking the stage and slapping comedian Chris Rock.

Shortly after the Oscars ended, 52-year-old Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with their kids, Jaden and Willow Smith, and Will's son, Trey Smith, whom he shares with ex Sheree Zampino.

Will proudly held his new Oscar up in the air, grinning for photographers, after taking home the trophy for his leading role in King Richard, the biopic about Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams. For the after-party, 50-year-old Jada changed out of her green Jean Paul Gaultier gown and into a stunning champagne-colored strapless dress with a sheer blush cape.

Will and Jada both declined to be interviewed or answer questions from reporters on the Vanity Fair carpet. An eyewitness tells ET that the photo line dissolved into a crowd as people eagerly tried to get shots of the family, who posed for a full five minutes on the carpet.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The family also posed lovingly for a Vanity Fair portrait inside the event, with Jada leaning into Will and smiling as their children grinned around them.

Once inside the after-party, Will showed no signs that anything was wrong. The DJ gave Will a shout-out as he held up his Oscar. The crowd, including Will and Jada, then started jamming to Will and DJ Jazzy Jeff's hit, "Summer Time."

Will Smith holding court at the Vanity Fair party, dancing to his hits pic.twitter.com/PtX7tnsNKS — nekesa mumbi moody (@nekesamumbi) March 28, 2022

Fellow Oscar winner, Lupita Nyong'o, who was seated behind Will during the awards ceremony, made a beeline for the actor, embracing him at the party.

Earlier in the evening, Will made headlines when he unexpectedly took to the stage, slapping Rock across the face for a G.I. Jane joke he made about Jada.

Will was seen shouting, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth," as a stunned Rock attempted to move forward with the show. Minutes later, Will won for Best Actor Oscar and seemingly addressed the incident in his speech.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world... I'm being called on in my life to love people, and to protect people, and to be a river to my people," he said. "I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse and you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and. you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that's OK."

He then apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, adding, "Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.... Thank you to the Academy, I hope you will have me back."

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, keeping checking back with ETonline.