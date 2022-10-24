'Will & Grace' Stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally React to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death

As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-stars, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally have taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes.

"My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their iconic sitcom. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend."

Echoing his co-star's sentiments, McCormack shared, "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved sweet man."

McCormack also posted a sweet photo with Jordan from 2014, writing, "Lunch with my friend #LeslieJordan in London, 2014. RIP you sweet, hilarious man. We all adored you."

For her part, Mullally shared a funny photo of her and Jordan from their time on the NBC series to accompany her lengthy tribute. Calling Jordan "one of the greats," Mullally said her heart is breaking at the news of his sudden passing.

"my heart is breaking. i really can’t believe it. leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. people use that expression a lot, and i’m not sure it’s always applicable. there aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can’t get any better than that," Mullally wrote. "and what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person."

The Bob's Burgers actress revealed that she was just with Jordan last month, at a book festival showcasing his 2021 memoir, How Y'all Doing?

"i was just with him last month. the prestigious national book festival was showcasing leslie and his best-selling book in washington d.c., and he’d asked me to come interview him for his event. i’d done my prep, but it was all completely unnecessary, of course, as i just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour," she shared.

Mullally continued, "off-stage, he was so relaxed and happy, there with his best friend mike. he truly seemed so happy. how brilliant it was that millions of people were able to discover the real leslie and his love of life and unparalleled story-telling abilities on instagram. he had so much to share, and it meant so much to him that finally he’d found a vehicle through which to share it. he was absolutely unique. one of a kind."

She also thanked Jordan's fans before ending her sweet tribute by sharing how much she'll miss the one-of-a-kind talent.

"thank you to all of his fans! he really loved you all and was so genuinely appreciative of you. i’m so so glad that i got to spend some time with leslie that day before and after the event, just us, catching up. i felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling. as we were leaving, i got a couple more big hugs and told him i loved him, as usual. so glad! what a gift!," she added. "and so. love you, leslie. miss you already. and one thing i know for sure… there will never ever be another you."

Jordan played the role of Beverley Leslie, Karen Walker's socialite frenemy on the NBC series. In 2006, Jordan won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Monday, ET confirmed that Jordan died after a car accident in Hollywood, California. It's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, according to multiple reports. He was 67 years old.

Jordan's rep shared a statement with ET, saying, "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

Throughout his career, Jordan also appeared on shows including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, the latter of which marks his latest role.

Aside from his acting career, Jordan became a social media sensation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He went viral for his at-home Instagram and TikTok videos.

Paying homage to the famously 4'11" actor, Jordan's rep continued, "What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."