Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Get Emotional on Special 'Red Table Talk' Father's Day Episode (Exclusive)

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are getting real about parenthood -- and getting emotional. ET is exclusively debuting the trailer for this week's special Father's Day episode of Red Table Talk, in which the couple have candid discussions about raising their children together.

The show promises that Will and Jada will have "one of the most intimate and vulnerable conversations" they've ever shared. The tears flow at different points in the episode as they reflect on their decades of parenting, the lessons they've learned, the failures they've overcome, and how Will's divorce from his first wife was his "ultimate failure" -- but shaped his approach as a father and husband.

"Do you feel like you are appreciated as a father?" Jada asks in the clip, forcing Will to reflect.

The actor later gets choked up as tears fill his eyes. "I'm going to have to walk this one off," he tells his wife.

Watch the trailer below.

Sunday's episode will also include never-before-seen Smith family home videos and Father's Day surprises from Trey, Jaden and Willow.

Jada recently opened up on Red Table Talk about how her and Will's relationship had evolved in quarantine, saying that she didn't feel she knew her husband "at all." However, after taking a step back and looking at the challenges testing their relationship, Will and Jada made a plan.

"The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends," Jada said. "Will and I are in the process of him learning to love himself and me taking the time to learn to love myself and building a friendship along the way."

Tune in to Red Table Talk's special Father's Day episode on Sunday, June 21 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. See more on the Smith family in the video below.