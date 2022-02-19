Why 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Gives Rachel Brosnahan Nightmares

Rachel Brosnahan has revealed why preparing for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gives her "stress dreams," and it's petrifying!

The 31-year-old actress joined Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show for an interview alfresco over wine, burger sliders and fries. During the conversation, Clarkson wanted to know if it was true that the show's given Brosnahan nightmares.

"Absolutely," Brosnahan said. "If you've seen the show, as you know, it's a lot of dialogue. It's a lot of fast talking. We have tons of dialogue and we don't always have a lot of time to memorize it. So, I find that if I learn lines too late at night -- I do that terrible thing where you sleep with the script on your chest -- then I start running lines in my dreams, and so I start having stress dreams. I'll wake up in my dream and I'm onstage and I'm delivering these lines and I forget one. It's that naked in front of an audience thing, but my teeth fall out in my dreams."

"It's like I'm talking really fast and I'm doing all these jokes and suddenly I'm like, all my teeth are falling out," Brosnahan added.

Brosnahan, whose role as Miriam "Midge" Maisel scored her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series back in 2018, said that even though she's quickly spitting wisecracks that it doesn't necessarily mean she's getting funnier in real life. That being said, the actress ended the interview with a joke that had everyone rolling!

The highly-anticipated fourth season started Friday on Prime Video. Great news for fans who had been waiting for the new season to get underway. The bad news? The marvelous run is coming to an end after season 5, Prime Video announced on Thursday.

From the minds of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered in March 2017. Production for season 5 is currently underway in New York City.