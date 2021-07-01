Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She's Calling Out Scooter Braun on 'Evermore' Bonus Track

Taylor Swift gave us all a treat this week by releasing the deluxe edition of evermore on streaming services, and needless to say, her fans are already digging deep into the meaning behind the two new bonus tracks.

After listening to "it's time to go," many argued on Twitter that Swift is calling out her feud with Scooter Braun in the lyrics. Fans seem to think she's addressing what it felt like when the music manager bought and sold her music catalogue for over $300 million, from her former label, Big Machine.

"Fifteen years, 15 million tears / Begging 'til my knees bled," Swift sings on the track. "I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all / Then wondered why I left / Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones / Praying to his greed / He's got my past frozen behind glass / But I've got me."

"'It's time to go' is about the moment when taylor realised that its time she left big machine," one fan tweeted, while another wrote, "[These are] Taylor's most mature lyrics, or any lyrics in general, that I've ever read."

Meanwhile, other fans argued that some of the lyrics seem to be about Karlie Kloss, confirming what they've speculated for the past few years: that Swift and the model are not as close as they once were.

"When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed," Swift sings. "Not a twin from your dreams, she's a crook who was caught."

While Kloss has stood by the fact that they're still pals -- "I feel really lucky to call her a friend," she said on Watch What Happens Live in March 2019 -- Swift was not in attendance for her October 2018 wedding to Joshua Kushner, or their second ceremony in June of the following year. Celebrity guests for the latter included Braun, and Swift's former frenemy, Katy Perry.

"Karlie was a bad friend and the lyrics add up IMO," one fan tweeted after hearing the track, with another adding, "I know there's a lot going on but taylor swift released a song calling karlie kloss 'a crook who was caught.'"

ET reported back in November that Swift slammed Braun (again) for selling her masters for more than $300 million. According to a report by Variety, Braun's Ithaca Holdings LLC closed the deal and will receive over $300 million for Swift’s first six albums, spanning from 2006's Taylor Swift through 2016's Reputation.

Read the full story here, and watch the video below for more on Swift.