Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Returning to New York City

Headed back to the Big Apple! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a trip to New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who relocated from the U.K. to California in early 2020 -- will be traveling to Manhattan on Monday for a grand celebration at the United Nations building.

A spokesperson for the United Nations confirmed to ET on Tuesday that the couple will be in NYC next week for the UN General Assembly to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day on July 18.

Additionally, Prince Harry is expected to deliver an address during the event.

Harry and Meghan made a historic joint appearance in New York City less than a year ago when they visited One World Trade Center two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attack.

The couple gathered with a key group of non-governmental organizations (NGO), executives, experts, public health officials and world leaders for a discussion on achieving shared global COVID-19 vaccine equity goals. Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, was also in attendance.

That trip marked the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly visited the Big Apple together since tying the knot in 2018. It's also the first time Meghan has been seen in New York since her 2019 baby shower ahead of the birth of the couple's son, Archie.

