Why Mark Wahlberg Called Late Co-Star James Caan 'The Dream'

Mark Wahlberg recalled what it was like the first time he worked with the late James Caan, whose opening line to the Father Stu star sparked a dreamy nickname.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a photo showing Wahlberg, Caan and Sylvester Stallone at Caan's charity event, prompted Fallon to ask what it was like working with the late actor.

"The best," said Wahlberg before revealing what it was like during their first encounter. "The first time I worked with him he goes, 'You know I'm a dream to work with, right?' And then I literally called him the dream ever since. He's amazing."

Wahlberg and Caan starred in the 2000 crime film The Yards, which also starred Joaquin Phoenix and Charlize Theron. Wahlberg also revealed to Fallon that, prior to Caan's death, they actually got to spend some time together not too long ago.

"We went to go visit another friend," he recalled. "I went to his house. We hung out. And then we realized we had another friend, who’s a dear friend of ours, who was not well so we kind of put Jimmy in a car and we went to see him and we got to [hang out]."

Caan's death earlier this month shook Hollywood, and many paid tribute to the actor best known for his roles in The Godfather, Elf and Brian's Song, including Wahlberg, who took to Twitter and said, "Sad to hear of James Caan’s passing…it was an honor and pleasure to know and work with a true legend like Jimmy. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP."

Caan's death prompted Wahlberg to implore everyone to reach out to their loved ones before it's too late.

"It just puts things in perspective," he said. "I mean, life goes by, so short. So, anybody you know -- people, friends -- getting older, reach out to them and tell them you love them. Stay as close as connected as possible."

Last weekend, Caan's cause of death was revealed, and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said he died from a heart attack. The agency also noted Caan suffered from coronary artery disease, a common heart condition the Mayo Clinic describes as when major blood vessels that supply the heart struggle to send enough blood, oxygen and nutrients to the heart muscle due to plaque (cholesterol deposits) buildup in the arteries.

Caan was 82.