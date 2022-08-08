Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

She and husband Joe Gorga, Teresa's only sibling, did not attend the wedding with their three children, spurring speculation that something had gone awry between the relatives, whose turbulent relationship over the years has been documented on the show.

"Something bad went down while filming the new season," a source told ET. "It’s like Teresa wants Joe’s life to be ruined and at Melissa’s expense.”

A second source alleged, “The sad part in all of this is that Teresa will not stop until Melissa and Joe are divorced. They have tried for years to have a relationship with Teresa, but are officially done trying. It’s sad but the situation is too toxic.”

Fans got a sense of their conflict when Teresa and Melissa addressed the future bride's decision not to include her sister-in-law as a bridesmaid in her wedding during the season 12 reunion. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April, Melissa confirmed that she had not spoken to Teresa since taping the reunion. Whatever the case, the two reunited at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony in June.

On Friday, before the wedding, Joe seemed to allude to more recent drama with his sister when he shared a photo with Melissa's family on his Instagram Story. He captioned the picture, "Blood doesn't make you family."