Why Fans Think 'Bachelor in Paradise' Exes Kendall Long and Joe Amabile Have Reunited

Kendall Long and "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile split in January -- but the pair's possible reunion is giving fans hope they might reconcile.

Bachelor fans noticed that Long and Amabile both had sushi over the weekend. The former couple shared similar photos on their Instagram Stories on Sunday, though Amabile later deleted his post. The Bachelor in Paradise alum also sent Long money for the meal on Venmo, leading fans to speculate he visited Los Angeles to see her.

Long, 28, and Amabile, 33, met on the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. They later moved in together in West Hollywood, and even spoke with ET about getting engaged before announcing their split in January.

"Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles," they said in a statement to Bachelor Nation at the time. "Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day."

"We both respect each other's decision and still have a great deal of love for each other," the statement continued. "We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."

While speaking with ET in March, Long said her split from Amabile was a "surprise."

"But I think, ultimately, Joe foresaw his happiness and work in Chicago, and I can't resent him because of that. And for me, I just never foresaw a future there," she explained.

"So I think that it became an ultimatum within itself, where either I move to Chicago or we break up, and I didn't really wanna have a relationship like that," Long added.

She also opened up about whether they could get back together. "It's hard. The feelings are still there," Long confessed. "But right now I feel like there would have to be a lot that would happen for me to see that future again. But I still love him. It's hard not to love Joe."

