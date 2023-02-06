Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs

John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show.

Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why she decided to skip the 65th annual awards ceremony, even though she was all ready to get glammed up and have a rare date night with her hubby.

"Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of her on the couch as she cuddled her sleeping newborn baby girl, Esti Maxine, who was born in January.

Teigen's sweet post was flooded with comments and messages of support for her decision to stay in, including one from Legend, who wrote, "Just sitting there fine AF."

Mandy Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer and Rachel Zoe were among those who wrote nice messages about the 37-year-old model and cookbook author's reason for being a GRAMMY no-show.

Teigen gave birth to the family's latest addition, Esti, on Jan. 13. She and Legend are also parents to 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles.

A source recently told ET that "John and Chrissy are doing incredible since welcoming Esti." "This is such an exciting time for them as a couple, and as a family," the source said. "They love being parents and are thrilled to be able to expand their family."

The source said that Luna and Miles "are so happy to have Esti home and already adore her," adding that "they're both old enough to understand what it means to have a new sibling, and it's been great."