Why Britney Spears Deactivated Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account on Tuesday, and a source tells ET the 39-year-old pop star is taking a social media break.

While some fans were concerned over the "Toxic" singer deactivating her account, which she had been using to communicate with her fans throughout her fight to end her conservatorship, our source says that nothing should be read into her decision.

"She previously said she’d be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do, that's really it," the source says.

The source also says that all the conspiracy theories surrounding the deactivation are wrong.

Spears herself tweeted about her decision on Tuesday, noting that she'll be back.

"Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I'll be back soon 💋🌹✨."

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Spears' last Instagram post was a repost of an article, reading in part, "We need children growing up trusting their inner authority rather than blindly granting power to external authorities of information."

Spears commented, "Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else ... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system! ... I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom! Again ... team #FreeBritney you guys f**king kick a**! Love you so much and God bless!"

On Sunday, Spears shared that she got engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The news came shortly after her father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship. Asghari, 27, later addressed some of her fans' prenup concerns, which included Octavia Spencer. The Oscar-winning actress commented on Spears' engagement post, "Make him sign a prenup."

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!" Asghari wrote in an Instagram Story. "Of course we're getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day."