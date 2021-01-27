Who Is Adam Woolard? What to Know About Hannah Brown's New Love Interest

Hannah Brown seemingly has a new man in her life. The former Bachelorette sparked romance rumors after she was photographed holding hands with Adam Woolard over the weekend.

While Hannah appeared at ease (and all smiles!) with Adam, he's a fresh face to fans. He has a public page on his modeling agency's site, but a private Instagram.

It's unknown how long the pair have been seeing each other, but Hannah revealed in a YouTube video in November that she had signed up for a dating app and was ready for romance for the first time in over a year. Her season finale of The Bachelorette in 2019 saw her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, and while she tried to give it another shot with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, things quickly fizzled out.

"I want a man, not a boy who just has their crap together, can be a rock and be, like, super supportive of me," she said on YouTube in November. "But also, right now, it doesn’t really matter. I just want a cute guy to hang out with and take me on a date."

Here's what to know about Hannah's rumored new boyfriend, Adam:

He's a Model and Actor

At over 6 feet tall, it's no surprise Adam is a model. The Campbell Agency and Work Talent Agency have both promoted Adam's work online. And while his love life hasn't been on public display like Hannah's has on The Bachelorette, he did appear in an ad for eHarmony.

He Has a Background in Finance

The model earned a B.S. in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 2009, and later earned an MBA from Lipscomb University in 2012, according to his LinkedIn. He's since worked several jobs in banking, and most recently served as a private client sales director at Greg Lauren.

He Likes to Give Back

Since 2012, Adam has been a Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. He's also worked with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville since 2010, and is currently on the organization's Homeowner Selection Committee, reviewing applications for Habitat's homeownership program.

See more on Hannah in the video below.